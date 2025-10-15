Rare Case of Wasp Sting-Induced Multi-Organ Failure Successfully Treated at KMC Hospital, Mangalore

Mangaluru: Doctors at KMC Hospital, Mangalore, have successfully treated a 10-year-old boy who suffered from multi-organ failure triggered by multiple wasp stings. The patient, identified as Vishwas (name changed), was admitted to the hospital after being stung by a swarm of yellow paper wasps in a rural area of the Dakshina Kannada district.

The incident occurred when Vishwas accidentally disturbed a nest of wasps, resulting in approximately 5-8 sting bites. Despite the relatively small number of stings, the child exhibited severe systemic reactions, including early signs of kidney injury.

A multidisciplinary team of specialists, including Dr. Swati Rao, Consultant Pediatric Intensivist, Nephrologists Dr. Mayoor Prabhu and Dr. Dushyanth, and Cardiologist Dr. Rajesh Bhat, collaborated to provide the necessary medical intervention. Their prompt and coordinated efforts were crucial in saving Vishwas’ life.

Dr. Swati Rao emphasized the significance of seeking immediate medical attention following multiple insect stings, particularly in children and individuals residing in rural areas. “These cases highlight the critical importance of rapid medical attention supervised under a multi-specialty setup after multiple insect stings,” she stated. “Early recognition and intervention can be life-saving.”

Upon admission, Vishwas displayed signs of systemic envenomation, including an elevated heart rate, cold extremities, respiratory distress, and generalized edema. Notably, the child’s urine had turned reddish, an early indication of kidney involvement. This prompted doctors to initiate detoxification and organ-protective therapy, preventing further multi-organ damage.

According to medical experts, wasp venom contains a complex mixture of enzymes and biogenic amines that can have potent toxic effects on the body. These toxins can cause the destruction of red blood cells, muscle damage, inflammation, and disruption of vital organ function. Yellow paper wasps are particularly dangerous due to their tendency to sting in groups, delivering large quantities of venom that can quickly overwhelm the body’s defenses, especially in vulnerable populations like children.

Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer of KMC Hospital Mangalore, underscored the potential dangers of wasp stings, particularly in children. “These cases underline how dangerous wasp stings can be, especially in children,” he said. “Early recognition of systemic symptoms and rapid intervention can make the difference between life and death. We urge parents and caregivers in rural areas to treat multiple insect stings as emergencies.” He further emphasized that quick medical attention, increased awareness, and early therapy are crucial to preventing severe complications and saving young lives, noting that timely stabilization at a primary care hospital followed by referral to a multispecialty hospital can be life-saving.

