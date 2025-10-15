Palakkad Division, Indian Railways, Pioneers ‘Nari Shakti’ Initiative to Empower Women in Railway Protection Force

Palakkad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Palakkad Division, has launched a groundbreaking “Nari Shakti” initiative, marking a first-of-its-kind endeavor within the RPF across Indian Railways. This initiative is designed to bolster the operational capabilities of women RPF personnel and further enhance passenger safety across the division.

Under the “Nari Shakti” initiative, the Palakkad Division has allocated seven scooters to various RPF Posts within its jurisdiction. These vehicles, exclusively designated for women RPF personnel, are intended to augment their mobility, visibility, and overall operational efficiency. The initiative was implemented at a total cost of ₹5,64,796, representing a significant investment in empowering women within the force.

The core objective of the “Nari Shakti” initiative is to fortify the security of women passengers traveling within the Palakkad Division. By providing dedicated transportation, women RPF personnel will be better equipped to conduct frequent and comprehensive patrolling duties, extending their reach to way-side stations and adjacent areas. This enhanced mobility will facilitate a more proactive and responsive security presence, contributing to a safer and more secure travel environment for all passengers.

The implementation of this initiative underscores the Palakkad Division’s unwavering commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women within the RPF. By providing women personnel with the tools and resources necessary to excel in their roles, the division aims to strengthen their contribution to passenger safety and security. The “Nari Shakti” initiative serves as a testament to the division’s progressive approach to law enforcement and its dedication to fostering a more inclusive and equitable work environment.