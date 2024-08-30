Rare Hoysala Inscription Discovered at Arasikere Shiva Temple

A significant archaeological find has been made at the Shiva temple in Talaluru village, Arasikere taluk, Hassan district. A Hoysala inscription, dated to the 13th century, has been discovered on the outer wall of the temple by Harish, a Kannada lecturer at the local government college.

The inscription, written in Kannada script with several errors, consists of five lines and mentions a donation made by Kacheya Nayaka, a local chief, on April 6, 1224, for the merit of a Shaiva pontiff named Bhantara. The pontiff is depicted in a panel above the inscription, seated before a Lingam with folded palms.

Prof. T. Murugeshi, a retired associate professor of Ancient History and Archaeology, has verified the inscription and confirmed its authenticity. He praised Harish for his discovery and antiquarian interest.

The find is significant, as Arasikere is the heartland of the Hoysala empire, known for its numerous inscriptions and monuments. Although the Shiva temple has been renovated, this inscription provides valuable insights into the region’s rich history.