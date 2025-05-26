Ravi Shankar Prasad-led delegation arrives in France to convey India’s fight against terrorism

Paris: An all-party delegation comprising of nine Members of Parliament led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in Paris on Sunday evening, marking the first stop of their six foreign country tour, as part of Operation Sindoor outreach campaign, to convey India’s unequivocal stand against terrorism.

“An All Party 9-member delegation of eminent Parliamentarians and a distinguished former diplomat, led by @rsprasad, arrived in Paris today to convey India’s strong and clear stance against terrorism,” the Indian Embassy in France said in a social media post on Sunday on X.

“A parliamentary delegation from all political parties in India, accompanied by a prominent former diplomat, arrived in Paris today. Led by @rsprasad, the delegation aims to highlight India’s firm and clear stance against terrorism,” the Embassy said in another X post.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad shared the social media posts by the Indian Embassy in France on his official X account.

The delegation, the seventh group in an international outreach initiative in the wake of Operation Sindoor, includes Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Ghulam Ali Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), former Union Minister M.J. Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

In a press statement, the Embassy noted that during the course of their three-day visit, the delegation will engage with “members of the Senate and National Assembly, think-tanks, media and a cross-section of the Indian diaspora”.

The group is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with community groups, think-tanks and parliamentarians in Paris before leaving for Italy and then onwards to cover other European destinations including the UK, Germany, and Denmark.

“Together in the fight against terrorism. The seventh group of All Party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has departed for 6-country visit,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said as the delegation departed from New Delhi earlier on Sunday.

“The delegation will be visiting UK, France, Germany, EU, Italy and Denmark,” the MEA in a social media post added.

As part of India’s diplomatic outreach, seven multi-party delegations are travelling to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 under Operation Sindoor, following which Pakistan attempted to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.