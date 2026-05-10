Recent electoral victories will create new history in Indian politics: PM Modi in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the recent electoral victories of the BJP-led NDA would create new history in Indian politics, asserting that the entire country is moving step by step with the party’s national policies.

“The whole country is moving step by step with the BJP’s national policies. These victories are significant for the direction and future of Indian politics,” he underlined.

He was addressing a huge gathering near the HAL Airport in Bengaluru after being felicitated by the Karnataka BJP unit for the emphatic victories in recent elections.

PM Modi said, “I have come to Bengaluru at a time when the country is discussing the election results. The NDA has formed the government in Puducherry for the second consecutive term and in Assam for the third consecutive term. In Bengal, for the first time, the people have given such a massive mandate to the BJP. Recently, two weeks ago, in Gujarat’s panchayat and local body elections, the BJP registered such a huge victory that it broke all previous records in the state.”

“All these developments will create new history. These election results are significant in terms of the direction and future of Indian politics. They reflect the mood of the youth, farmers, the poor, the middle class, and all sections of society,” PM Modi stated.

“The big message is that, in a world surrounded by uncertainty, the people of Bharat are giving the mantra of stability. They say they want speed, not scams, but solutions. They want politics based on nationalism,” he underlined.

“Today, the whole country is moving step by step with the BJP’s national policies. Karnataka has always been a source of energy for the party. Even when the BJP was not a major party, Karnataka made it a strong force. Today, the NDA government is in power in Andhra Pradesh. In terms of parliamentary representation, the BJP has the highest number of Lok Sabha members,” PM Modi stated.

“In Telangana, the BJP is the number two party. In Puducherry, the BJP-NDA government is set to come to power. You may recall that 10 years ago in Bengal, we had only three MLAs. That means before the last election, the BJP had only three MLAs there, but today the party has more than 200 MLAs,” he said.

“In Kerala, we had only one seat, and now we have three. The number three signifies that the party’s vote share is growing and that it will eventually cross the majority mark someday. We have been in power at the Centre for the past 12 years, and BJP or NDA governments are in power in more than 21 states and regions. We are working with the mantra of ensuring the country’s growth through the development of states,” PM Modi underlined.

“On the other hand, look at the Congress party. Around 40 years ago, it had more than 400 seats, but in the last three elections, it has not been able to come even close to the 100-seat mark. Yet, the arrogance of the Congress and its supporters is such that they blame the entire world for their own defeats,” he said.



