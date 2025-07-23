Red Alert Declared for Udupi District for Three Days

Udupi: According to weather forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), heavy rainfall is expected in the coastal regions of Karnataka for the next one week (from July 23 to July 29). A red alert has been declared for the first three days in Udupi district.

The forecast warns of strong winds and heavy rain, especially during these three days, with high-speed winds from the west Arabian Sea and large waves likely to hit the coast.

As per the alert issued by the Thiruvananthapuram Meteorological Centre, winds of 40 to 50 km/h are expected along the coastal regions of Lakshadweep, Kerala, and Karnataka from July 23 to 26. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea due to the possibility of rough waves and dangerous sea conditions.

In the port areas of coastal Karnataka—Karwar, Mangaluru, Panambur, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Gangolli, and Malpe—Cautionary Signal No. 3 has been ordered to be hoisted.

District Disaster Management Authority’s Warning:

Given the red alert for the next three days and an orange alert for the following days, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), through the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, has issued precautionary advisories:

Public, tourists, and fishermen are advised not to go near rivers, seas, or water bodies, and to avoid entering water.

During high winds, thunder, or lightning, people are advised to stay indoors or take shelter in safe buildings.

Farmers are advised to suspend agricultural activities during this period. Due to continuous heavy rainfall from Wednesday afternoon onward, there is a possibility of weak houses, buildings, or land areas collapsing. Residents are urged to stay alert and report any such threats to their nearest gram panchayat or taluk tahsildar office.

In case of necessity, people are encouraged to stay in nearby relief centers.

Emergency Contacts:

For any emergency, residents can contact the Disaster Management Control Room at: Toll-free: 1077, Phone: 0820-2574802, or reach out to the respective Taluk Offices.

Holiday Declared for Schools, PU College, and ITI

In light of the Red Alert issued for the next three days in the district, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. has issued an order declaring a holiday on Thursday, July 24, for all:

Anganwadis, Government-aided, and private primary and high schools, Pre-University (PU) colleges, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), as a precautionary measure.

However, Degree, Postgraduate, Diploma, and Engineering colleges will function as usual, and there will be no holiday for students of these institutions, as stated in the order.



