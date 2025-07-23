Udupi to Appoint Nodal Officer for Enhanced Police-Bank Coordination Against Online Fraud

Udupi: In response to the escalating prevalence of online fraud, the Udupi District Police Department is set to appoint a nodal officer to facilitate seamless coordination between law enforcement and banking institutions. This initiative was announced by Udupi District Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar during a meeting held on Wednesday at the Udupi District Police Office. The meeting convened bank managers from various police station jurisdictions throughout the district to address critical issues surrounding online fraud and scams and to foster a collaborative environment for combating these crimes.

SP Shankar underscored the significance of the proposed nodal officer, stating that the concept received unanimous support from bank officials present at the meeting. The nodal officer will serve as a central point of contact, streamlining communication and expediting the resolution of issues related to online financial crimes.

During the session, SP Shankar emphasized several key areas requiring enhanced cooperation between the police and banking sectors. These included:

Expeditious Sharing of KYC (Know Your Customer) Details: Timely provision of KYC information is crucial for identifying and tracking fraudulent activities.

Swift Action on Account Freezing and Unfreezing Requests: Prompt action on requests to freeze and unfreeze accounts suspected of involvement in fraudulent transactions is essential to mitigate financial losses and ensure the integrity of banking operations.

Rapid Provision of CCTV Footage from ATMs: Quick access to CCTV footage from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) is vital for investigations, providing valuable evidence for identifying perpetrators and reconstructing crime scenes.

Collaborative Sharing of Data on Suspicious Accounts: Cooperation in sharing data related to fake accounts and accounts held by illegal immigrants is necessary for identifying and dismantling networks involved in illicit activities.

The meeting was attended by Additional SP Sudhakar Naik, Karkala Assistant SP Dr. Harsha Priyam Vadha, and Udupi Lead District Manager Harish G, demonstrating the commitment of both the police and banking sectors to addressing the growing threat of online fraud.

Over 140 bank officials participated in the session, highlighting the widespread concern within the banking community regarding the surge in online scams and the collective determination to work collaboratively with law enforcement to protect citizens and financial institutions from these criminal activities. The appointment of a nodal officer is expected to significantly enhance the effectiveness of efforts to combat online fraud in the Udupi district.