Red Alert Issued for Udupi District as Heavy Wind and Rain Predicted

Udupi: The District Disaster Management Authority of Udupi has issued a red alert, urging residents to take necessary precautions as the region braces for heavy wind and rain accompanied by thunderstorms over the next three days, from May 20th to 23rd. The warning is based on an advance alert from the Indian Meteorological Department and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center, Bangalore.

District Commissioner and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Dr. K. Vidyakumari, issued a release emphasizing the urgency of the situation and outlining specific safety guidelines for the public and relevant officials.

The advisory strongly recommends that farmers suspend agricultural activities during rain and thunderstorms. The general public, including children and laborers, are advised to seek shelter in secure buildings during lightning strikes and avoid outdoor activities. Tourists and fishermen are urged to exercise extreme caution and refrain from approaching rivers, water bodies, and the sea.

Furthermore, the public is warned to maintain a safe distance from hazardous trees, electric poles, and broken electrical wires. Standing near structurally unsound buildings or under trees is also strictly discouraged. The authority stressed that strict adherence to these precautions is crucial during periods of thunderstorms, lightning, rain, and strong winds.

Designated relief centers will be open and available as a precautionary measure for those who deem it necessary. The public can obtain further information by contacting the Disaster Management Control Room toll-free at 1077 or calling 0820-2574802. Information can also be obtained from the respective Taluk Tahsildar’s office.

The District and Taluk level officials designated nodal officers, and members of the local disaster management committee are mandated to remain present at their respective centers to effectively manage the situation. The District Disaster Management Authority implores all residents to heed these warnings and cooperate with officials to ensure their safety and well-being during this period of inclement weather.