Udupi District Conducts Comprehensive Mock Drill at I.S.P.R.L Facility, Testing Emergency Response Capabilities

Udupi: A comprehensive mock drill simulating a drone attack and subsequent fire was conducted on May 18 at the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (I.S.P.R.L) facility located in Paduru Gram Panchayat area of Kapu, Udupi district. The exercise, meticulously planned and executed, involved over 270 personnel from various government and private agencies, testing their preparedness and coordination in responding to a hypothetical crisis scenario.

The simulated incident began at approximately 4:00 PM with a staged drone strike utilizing explosive devices near the I.S.P.R.L premises. The ensuing explosion and fire, both inside and outside the company boundaries, triggered the facility’s alarm system and prompted immediate notification of the district administration and police control room.

According to the scenario, the I.S.P.R.L fire brigade initiated firefighting efforts within the company premises, while a fire engine from Adani Group swiftly responded to and extinguished the external fire within minutes. A firefighting vehicle from Karkala also joined the operation to control the blaze inside the facility.

Kapu Police personnel arrived promptly on the scene, initiating emergency response protocols. The simulated attack resulted in thirty-five (35) fictional casualties, exhibiting varying degrees of injury. Fellow employees participated in a coordinated evacuation effort, safely moving the injured away from the blast site. Police units efficiently managed traffic flow around the incident area and other critical locations, ensuring unimpeded passage for emergency vehicles. A medical team from Shirva Primary Health Centre arrived swiftly, providing on-site first aid and coordinating the transportation of the injured via ambulances to nearby hospitals for further medical attention.

The scenario further included the arrival of a bomb disposal squad equipped with sniffer dogs, tasked with identifying and neutralizing any potential unexploded ordnance. A Quick Reaction Force (QRF) was deployed to secure the area and maintain order. Within forty (40) minutes of the simulated attack, a team from the Mangalore State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived, providing assistance with evacuation and augmenting first aid capabilities.

The mock scenario detailed the fictional death of two individuals at the scene, the admission of twelve (12) to Kapu Hospital, and the transfer of twenty (20) to Shirva Community Health Centre. The condition of one individual remained unknown but was reported to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A revenue department team was mobilized to relocate residents living in proximity to the I.S.P.R.L facility to designated care centers.

Adding complexity to the simulation, a second attempted drone attack was staged. This drone, according to the script, missed its intended target and landed near the I.S.P.R.L gate, causing minimal damage. The District Armed Reserve (D.A.R.) Quick Response Team neutralized the device immediately upon arrival. By 4:55 PM, the simulated firefighting efforts were deemed complete.

Udupi District Commissioner Dr. K. Vidyakumari and senior police officials visited the site during the exercise, assessing the simulated damage and interacting with the “injured.” By 5:33 PM, the exercise concluded and the “situation” was declared fully under control.

The mock drill incorporated a wide array of agencies, including the Revenue Department, Police Department, Fire Brigade, Industrial Security Force, Coastal Security Force, Regional Transport Office (R.T.O.), Health Department, Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM), SDRF team, Home Guard, and I.S.P.R.L security staff.

Following the conclusion of the drill, District Commissioner Dr. K. Vidyakumari, Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, emphasized the importance of such exercises in preparing for both natural disasters and man-made emergencies. She commended the participating departments for their diligent execution of their assigned responsibilities and their swift response in bringing the simulated situation under control. Dr. Vidyakumari highlighted the objective of the drill as minimizing loss of life and property during disaster situations through prompt and effective rescue operations. She specifically praised the rapid arrival of the Mangalore SDRF team within forty (40) minutes as a testament to the preparedness of the response agencies.

The District Commissioner’s office Disaster Management Authority helpline numbers, 0820-2574802 and 1077, and the police helpline numbers, 112, and the control room at 0820-2526444, were reiterated for public awareness. Further emergency drills are planned at other key locations within the district in the coming days.

The operation was overseen by District Police Superintendent Dr. Arun K., Additional Superintendent of Police (AASP) P.A. Hegde, Assistant Commissioner Rashmi S., I.S.P.R.L Chief Site In-Charge G.K. Yuvaraj, Kapu Tahsildar Pratibha, MESCOM Superintendent Dinesh Upadhyay, District R.T.O. Officer L.P. Nayak, District Disaster Management Expert Ravi Ojanahalli, and other key district-level officials.