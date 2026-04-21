Refinery inauguration deferred after leak, operations to begin soon: Rajasthan Minister​

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel on Tuesday announced that the inauguration of the Pachpadra Refinery has been temporarily postponed due to technical reasons, following a leakage incident at the facility.​

The refinery was scheduled to be inaugurated by PM Modi, but the event has been deferred as a precautionary measure.​

Addressing a press conference, Minister Patel said the incident occurred around 1:55 p.m., when a leakage was detected within the refinery premises.​

Technical teams and officials from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited responded immediately.​

The situation was brought under control by approximately 2:45 p.m.​

No casualties or injuries were reported, said Patel, and he credited the swift and coordinated response of officials for preventing a major accident.​

Patel said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the refinery site and conducted a detailed inspection of both the technical systems and the security arrangements.​

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with fire safety personnel and control room staff.​

He praised the efficiency of the response teams and appreciated the alertness and courage of women officials during the emergency, said Patel.​

Minister Patel clarified that the refinery, spread over a large area, sustained only limited damage confined to a specific section.​

He added that expert teams from other refineries are being called in, a comprehensive investigation will be conducted to identify the root cause, and measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur.​

The Minister assured that repair work is underway and the refinery will begin commercial operations as per schedule once all technical issues are resolved.​

He emphasised that continuous monitoring is being carried out by administrative and technical teams to maintain safety standards.​

Describing the refinery as a major industrial milestone, Patel said the project, equipped with modern technology, will play a crucial role in boosting regional development and generating employment opportunities in Rajasthan.​