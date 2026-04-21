Refinery inauguration deferred after leak, operations to begin soon: Rajasthan Minister
Jaipur: Rajasthan’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel on Tuesday announced that the inauguration of the Pachpadra Refinery has been temporarily postponed due to technical reasons, following a leakage incident at the facility.
The refinery was scheduled to be inaugurated by PM Modi, but the event has been deferred as a precautionary measure.
Addressing a press conference, Minister Patel said the incident occurred around 1:55 p.m., when a leakage was detected within the refinery premises.
Technical teams and officials from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited responded immediately.
The situation was brought under control by approximately 2:45 p.m.
No casualties or injuries were reported, said Patel, and he credited the swift and coordinated response of officials for preventing a major accident.
Patel said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the refinery site and conducted a detailed inspection of both the technical systems and the security arrangements.
During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with fire safety personnel and control room staff.
He praised the efficiency of the response teams and appreciated the alertness and courage of women officials during the emergency, said Patel.
Minister Patel clarified that the refinery, spread over a large area, sustained only limited damage confined to a specific section.
He added that expert teams from other refineries are being called in, a comprehensive investigation will be conducted to identify the root cause, and measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur.
The Minister assured that repair work is underway and the refinery will begin commercial operations as per schedule once all technical issues are resolved.
He emphasised that continuous monitoring is being carried out by administrative and technical teams to maintain safety standards.
Describing the refinery as a major industrial milestone, Patel said the project, equipped with modern technology, will play a crucial role in boosting regional development and generating employment opportunities in Rajasthan.