Reports claiming K. J. George’s displeasure over administrative appointments are baseless

Bengaluru, June 5, 2026: Reports circulating in certain sections of the media and on social media suggesting that senior Cabinet Minister Mr. K. J. George is unhappy with the allocation of portfolios in the newly constituted Karnataka government or has expressed dissatisfaction regarding administrative appointments, including the appointment of the Chief Minister’s Secretary, are completely baseless, misleading, and devoid of any factual basis.

Mr. K. J. George has categorically dismissed such speculation and reiterated his full support to the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mr. D. K. Shivakumar and the Government of Karnataka.

Responding to the reports, Minister for Energy and Tourism, Mr. K. J. George said, “These reports are entirely false and have no basis whatsoever. I have neither expressed any dissatisfaction over portfolio allocation nor have I raised any concerns regarding administrative appointments. I am fully committed to working under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri D. K. Shivakumar and contributing towards the effective functioning of the government. My sole focus is on serving the people of Karnataka and supporting the government’s development agenda.”

Having been sworn in as a Cabinet Minister on June 4, Mr. K. J. George continues to hold significant responsibilities and portfolios in the government and is focused on advancing the administration’s development agenda.

While there have been speculative reports regarding dissatisfaction among certain quarters over portfolio allocation, any attempt to attribute such sentiments to Mr. K. J. George is entirely false and mischievous. He has neither expressed any unhappiness over the allocation of portfolios nor raised any objections regarding administrative appointments.

The media and public are requested not to lend credence to unverified reports and rumours aimed at creating unnecessary confusion or projecting divisions that do not exist.