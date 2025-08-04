Rev. Dr Michael Santhumayor Assumes Office as Administrator at Father Muller

Mangaluru: In a spirit of solemnity and joyful anticipation, the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) welcomed Rev. Dr Michael Ligory Santhumayor as the new Administrator of Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS), and Father Muller College of Physiotherapy (FMCOP) on the 4th of August 2025.

The ceremonial welcome began at 4:00 PM at the St Joseph Chapel, in accordance with the Catholic rite of receiving a priest into new pastoral responsibilities. Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, received Rev. Dr. Santhumayor at the chapel steps in the presence of priests of the management, members of the Governing Board, Management Committee, and other dignitaries of the institution. A prayer service was led by Rev. Fr. John Vas, Chaplain of FMCI, invoking divine grace and guidance upon the new administrator and his tenure of service.

The official handover of files took place earlier on 2nd August 2025, during the farewell ceremony of Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes, outgoing Administrator of the three colleges. The transfer marked the culmination of Fr. Ajith’s distinguished tenure and the commencement of Rev. Dr. Santhumayor’s administrative stewardship.

Following the chapel service, the formal signing of papers was carried out in accordance with diocesan protocols, signifying the assumption of office. A felicitation programme was held at the Silver Jubilee Hall, where Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo formally introduced and welcomed the new Administrator. He expressed his heartfelt joy and optimism, noting that Rev. Dr Santhumayor’s deep educational experience and pastoral leadership would continue to strengthen FMCI’s mission of compassionate and holistic healthcare and education.

A special moment in the welcome programme was a profound message shared by Rev. Fr. Bonaventure Nazareth, Parish Priest of St Milagres Church. Drawing an inspiring parallel, he likened Rev. Dr Santhumayor to Archangel Michael, a defender of righteousness and truth. He remarked that FMCI, being the heart of the Diocese of Mangalore, is a sacred place where love and compassion flow in the healing of the suffering, and where servitude becomes a lifestyle. He further added that FMCI is a melting pot of diverse academic and social influences, where wisdom is shared generously, and where the ministry of healing touches both body and soul.

Rev. Dr. Michael Ligory Santhumayor, in his inaugural address, reflected on the importance of unity and collaboration, drawing inspiration from the words of Helen Keller: “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” Emphasizing the power of walking together in purpose and spirit, he placed his unwavering faith in the divine healer, Jesus Christ, urging all to trust wholeheartedly in His providence. Rev. Dr Santhumayor shared that it is only through such blind yet bold faith that one can receive the true abundance of heavenly grace. He expressed his deep gratitude to the Director for the trust placed in him and assured his wholehearted commitment and loyal service. With humility and hope, he promised to align his vision with that of the Institution and walk hand in hand with the faculty, staff, and students in their shared journey of healing, learning, and service.

Rev. Dr. Michael Ligory Santhumayor, a native of Moodbidri, is a multi-faceted personality—an educator, administrator, scholar, and priest. He holds a Ph.D. in Management and postgraduate degrees in Economics, Business Administration, and Konkani. With over two decades of experience in academic administration, he has served as Principal of Padua PU College, Padua College of Commerce and Management, and most recently as Principal and Campus Director of Milagres College, Mangaluru.

A prolific scholar, Dr. Santhumayor has contributed to research in areas of education, culture, and management, with several national and international publications. He has been recognized with awards such as the Outstanding Administrator Award (2024) and the Inspiring Teacher Award. His leadership has brought transformational developments in the institutions he has served, ranging from launching innovative academic programmes to achieving NAAC accreditation and establishing student hostels.

Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC, extended a warm welcome and offered a brief introduction to Dr. Santhumayor’s rich academic and administrative journey. The welcome programme was gracefully compered by Mrs. Jyothi Pinto, HR Manager, FMCI. The vote of thanks was delivered by Rev. Fr. William D’Souza, Asst Administrator, FMMCH, and attended by the Management Committee, faculty representatives, and staff from the three colleges.

As he assumes this new responsibility, Rev. Dr. Santhumayor is poised to bring visionary yet grounded leadership, rooted in Catholic values, academic innovation, and compassionate service. His arrival marks a new chapter in FMCI’s enduring legacy of excellence, healing, and human dignity.