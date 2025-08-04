Udupi Witnesses Massive Protest Condemning Alleged Atrocity Against Christian Nuns in Chhattisgarh

Udupi: Thousands gathered near the Ajjarakadu Martyrs’ Memorial in Udupi on Monday evening to vehemently protest the alleged wrongful arrest and mistreatment of Christian nuns in Chhattisgarh. The demonstration was organized by the Catholic Sabha of Udupi Pradesh, with the support of numerous organizations, and drew a significant crowd expressing outrage over the incident.

The core grievance stemmed from accusations that the nuns were unjustly apprehended based on fabricated allegations. Speakers at the protest highlighted the broader contributions of the Christian community to India, particularly in the fields of education and healthcare.

Social thinker Gananath Ekkar addressed the gathering, emphasizing the extensive reach of Christian educational institutions across India. “Over 30,000 Christian educational institutions serve more than 5 million people, with a significant majority – 4.8 million – being non-Christians,” he stated. Ekkar further noted the historical contributions of Christians to India’s development, including pioneering efforts in Indian literature through missionary work. He stressed the importance of upholding constitutional values, particularly equality and the right to practice one’s faith, asserting that the Chhattisgarh incident represents a direct violation of these fundamental rights. “Brotherhood and coexistence are constitutional values, and without them, a nation cannot progress. Any violation of human rights must be resisted,” he declared.

Suraiya Anjum, journalist and Karnataka Youth Congress General Secretary, lauded the Christian community’s commitment to peaceful protest, drawing a parallel to Mahatma Gandhi’s principles. She criticized the perception of the nuns’ assistance to two women in distress as a “crime” by certain right-wing groups. Anjum further praised the Christian community’s significant contributions to healthcare and education, which she argued have elevated India’s global standing. “Those who say ‘Save the girl child’ must now act to ensure justice for these women religious,” she urged, adding, “Violence against a peace-loving community is condemnable, and this protest is conducted entirely within the framework of the Constitution.”

Ronald Almeida, President of the Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh, in his introductory address, acknowledged the conditional bail granted to the arrested nuns by the special NIA court. However, he emphasized that the underlying false charges remain in place. He condemned the manner of the arrest at Durg Railway Station, alleging it was conducted cruelly by right-wing organizations, against whom no action has been taken. Almeida asserted that the protest was a call for a genuine and meaningful response from both the Chhattisgarh State and Central Governments.

The protest saw the participation of prominent religious figures, including Mosgr Ferdinand Gonsalves (Vicar General of Udupi Diocese), Fr. Stephen D’Souza (Chancellor), Fr. Denis D’Sa (Public Relations Officer), Fr. Joe Tavro (Episcopal Vicar for Religious), Fr. M.C. Mathai (Vicar General, Brahmavar Syrian Orthodox Church), and Pastor Kishore (Chairman, Karnataka Southern Diocese – Udupi Area). Social activist Prof. Phaniraj and Nithin Baretto (President, Indian Catholic Youth Movement – Udupi Diocese), along with numerous nuns and Christian faithful, also joined the demonstration.

As a formal expression of their concerns, a memorandum bearing signatures collected from all churches in the Udupi Diocese was submitted to the President of India, the Prime Minister, and the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Louis D’Souza presided over the session during which the memorandum was read.

Key Demands Outlined in the Memorandum:

The memorandum articulated the following key demands:

Discharge of the nuns from all charges.

An urgent and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest, allegations of coercion, and undue influence by vigilante groups, ensuring justice for the nuns and other detained individuals.

Full access for independent legal counsel, family members, and church representatives.

Ensuring the safety and dignity of the detained individuals and the broader minority community.

Despite the large turnout, the protest was noted for its organization and peaceful execution. Volunteers maintained order, ensuring the demonstration remained free of provocative slogans or disturbances. The event concluded within an hour. Sylvia Suares, President of Sugamya Mahila Okkoota, delivered the vote of thanks, and Veronica Cornelio, a social activist, compered the event.