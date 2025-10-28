Rev. Fr. Lawrence F. Monteiro of Khandwa Diocese Passes Away

Mangaluru: Rev. Fr. Lawrence F. Monteiro, a senior priest of the Catholic Diocese of Khandwa, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), and a native of Mangaluru, passed away on October 27 at a private hospital in Mangaluru. He was 95 years old.

Fr. Lawrence F. Monteiro hailed from Karambar, under Adyapady Church near Bajpe, Mangaluru. He was the seventh among twelve children born to the late Mr. Piad and Mrs. Florine Monteiro. He was the uncle of former MLA J..

Fr. Monteiro dedicated nearly five decades of his life to priestly service in the Diocese of Khandwa, serving in various parishes and institutions, including Nimaar, Burhanpur, Mundi, and St Pius Seminary. Renowned for his commitment and devotion, he earned the love and respect of the faithful he served. After his retirement in 2005, he returned to his hometown and was residing at Sauharda Nagar, Bajpe.

His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at 10:15 a.m., followed by the funeral rites and Holy Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at St Antony Church, Anthony Katte, Bajpe.