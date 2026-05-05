‘Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet’ in Surat connects Gujarat MSMEs with 15 countries

Surat: More than 45 international buyers from 15 countries participated in a Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) in Surat, creating direct trade linkages with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from South Gujarat during the third edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC).

The two-day conference was held on Monday at Auro University and follows earlier regional editions organised in Mehsana and Rajkot as part of efforts to promote industrial growth across different zones of Gujarat.

The third edition focused on strengthening export opportunities and expanding global market access for local industries.

The RBSM was organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) in collaboration with the state government.

Buyers from more than 15 countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Romania and the United Arab Emirates, took part in structured B2B meetings with local exporters.

According to the officials, the platform allowed direct interaction between international buyers and Indian MSME units, aimed at building long-term commercial partnerships and expanding export networks.

Sectors highlighted during the conference included textiles and garments, chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, engineering, as well as food and agro-based products.

These industries represent key components of Surat’s industrial base, with participating enterprises engaging in discussions on supply capabilities, quality requirements and potential export contracts.

In addition to trade meetings, the conference featured knowledge-based seminars, technical sessions and B2G (business-to-government) interactions.

These sessions brought together industry representatives and government officials to discuss regulatory processes, export facilitation and sector-specific development needs.

Officials associated with the initiative said through conference briefings that the RBSM platform is intended to provide MSMEs with direct access to international buyers and global markets.

It was noted that such interactions are designed to support small and medium enterprises in strengthening their export readiness and improving participation in global supply chains.

The VGRC initiative in Surat forms part of a broader strategy to decentralise industrial promotion and strengthen regional economic ecosystems across Gujarat.

The focus of this edition remained on enhancing business connectivity, improving export potential and integrating local industries into wider international trade networks through structured buyer-seller engagement.