UN condemns killing of Yemeni official, urges protection for civil servants

Sanaa: The United Nations (UN) has called for accountability and stronger protection for civil society workers and public officials following the abduction and killing of a government official in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden.

In a statement posted on Monday on the social media platform X, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg strongly condemned the incident.

“I strongly condemn the abduction and assassination of Wissam Qaed in Aden. His legacy must carry on,” Grundberg said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN envoy also extended condolences to the victim’s family and expressed solidarity with the people of Yemen.

Separately, UN Resident Coordinator for Yemen Laurent Bukera also condemned the killing.

“I join the Yemeni people in condemning the murder,” Bukera said, adding that such crimes “cannot be tolerated” and that those responsible must be brought to justice.

According to a local security official, the victim, Wissam Qaed, deputy executive director of the Social Fund for Development, was abducted by unidentified gunmen near his residence in Aden on May 3 and was later found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Established in 1997, the Social Fund for Development operates under the Yemeni government and reports directly to the Cabinet, playing a key role in development and poverty reduction programs.

Qaed had served as deputy executive director since 2019.

The incident underscores persistent security challenges in Aden despite efforts by authorities to stabilise the city.

On April 26, Yemeni security authorities said they had arrested suspected terrorists accused of plotting a series of assassinations in the southern port city of Aden.

Citing a security source, state-run news agency Saba said the arrests, described as part of efforts to “enhance security and stability” in Aden, followed “careful monitoring and surveillance”.

Several suspects were detained, along with materials and evidence linked to the group’s activities.

“Initial investigations revealed plans to target social and religious figures in an attempt to incite chaos and destabilise the security and stability in Aden,” the source said.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces seized the capital, Sanaa, triggering a prolonged war that has weakened state institutions and fueled instability.