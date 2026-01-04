REVIVAL 2001: Father Muller Medical College MBBS Batch of 2001 Celebrates 25-Year Reunion

Mangaluru: The Father Muller Medical College MBBS Batch of 2001 commemorated their 25-year reunion with a grand celebration held on December 27, 2025. The event served as a poignant gathering for alumni dispersed across the globe, providing an opportunity to reconnect with former classmates and faculty, and to reflect upon shared experiences.

The day commenced with a Thanksgiving Mass held at St Joseph’s Chapel. Father Faustine Lobo presided over the service, which was actively conducted by members of the 2001 Alumni Batch. Following the Mass, attendees proceeded to the Father Muller Convention Centre for “The Gratitude Gathering,” a program designed to foster a sense of nostalgia and camaraderie.

The event was skillfully emceed by Dr. Joylene D, Dr. Crysle, and Dr. Anahitha, who guided the attendees through a series of engaging activities. Dr. Anil Shetty, HOD of Pediatrics and guest faculty speaker, delivered an inspiring address, as did alumni representatives Dr. Rashmi, Dr. Nibu, Dr. Dilip, and Dr. Anjum, each sharing personal reflections on their time at Father Muller Medical College and the impact it had on their subsequent careers. Dr. Sanjeev Rai, Dean of the Batch of 2001, imparted words of wisdom and guidance to the assembled alumni. The program also featured a welcome dance performed by Dr. Asha.

A central element of the reunion was the honoring of the professors and teachers who had instructed the Class of 2001. The alumni presented mementos to these esteemed educators as a gesture of gratitude for their contributions to their medical education. Father Faustine Lobo, Director, offered his congratulations to the batch and shared his insights on the importance of maintaining connections and giving back to the community.

The REVIVAL 2001 reunion underscored the enduring power of gratitude and the strength of the bonds forged during their time at Father Muller Medical College. As Melody Beattie observed, “Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more.” This sentiment resonated throughout the event, highlighting the enduring friendships and camaraderie that have flourished over the past quarter-century. The reunion served as a testament to the lasting impact of Father Muller Medical College on the lives of its graduates and the importance of cherishing the connections that shape personal and professional journeys.