RJD leader lodges FIR against woman for ‘blackmailing’ him



Patna: Former education minister and RJD leader Brishin Patel has lodged an FIR against a woman, who allegedly sent an obscene photograph and blackmailed him, an official said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Patel submitted a written complaint with the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) in this regard.

He alleged that the woman demanded Rs 50 lakh and also threatened to upload the video and photographs on social media and ruin his political career.

“The woman came to my residence in Kadam Kuan two months ago when I was away. I learnt that she was trying for a ticket to become an MLA. I ignored her. She then sent edited photographs on my whatsapp number and demanded Rs 50 lakh or she would upload the same on social media,” Patel said.

“I lodged a complaint with EOU against the woman. The matter is under investigation,” Patel said.

As per party sources, the alleged woman had invited Patel to her residence a few weeks ago. When he went there, he found two girls indulging in obscene activities and hence left immediately.