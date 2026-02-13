Roads in Assam used to be submerged in Congress era, now fighter jet to land : CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) at Moran in Dibrugarh district has emerged as a symbol of confidence and transformation in Upper Assam, and will be inaugurated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on February 14.

Addressing the media on Thursday, CM Sarma said the ELF reflects how infrastructure development in the region has progressed rapidly in recent years.

“There was a time when people here faced severe problems. Roads used to remain submerged in mud and water for days. Today, the same land is capable of facilitating the landing of fighter jets,” the Chief Minister added, taking an apparent jibe at the previous Congress governments in the state.

The ELF, developed on a stretch of the national highway at Moran, has been designed to allow emergency landings of Indian Air Force fighter aircraft and transport planes during critical situations.

Officials said the facility significantly enhances India’s strategic preparedness and air defence capabilities in the eastern sector, especially given Assam’s proximity to international borders.

Chief Minister Sarma confirmed that Prime Minister Modi will visit Assam on February 14 to inaugurate the facility and participate in other official programmes.

He said the Prime Minister’s visit underlines the Centre’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure and national security in the Northeast.

According to government officials, the Moran ELF is among a series of infrastructure projects aimed at integrating civilian development with defence preparedness.

The facility can be swiftly converted for military use during emergencies, while also supporting faster movement and logistics during natural disasters.

The Chief Minister said the project has also boosted local morale, with residents viewing it as a milestone in the region’s development journey.

“From neglected connectivity to world-class strategic infrastructure, this change represents the new Assam,” CM Sarma said.

Political observers see the Prime Minister’s visit and the inauguration of the ELF as part of the BJP-led government’s broader narrative of development and security-focused governance ahead of upcoming elections in Assam.

With the inauguration scheduled for February 14, security arrangements and preparations are underway in Dibrugarh and Moran.

The Assam government has said the project not only strengthens national defence but also showcases the transformative impact of sustained investment in the state’s infrastructure.