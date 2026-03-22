Robert Pattinson reveals he lied in school about his dad being Michael Jackson

Los Angeles: Actor Robert Pattinson, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘The Drama’, has shared that he once got in trouble for lying that his dad was Michael Jackson.

As a schoolboy, the star played a song by the late King of Pop, who died in June 2009 aged 50, during show and tell, and Robert fibbed to his classmates that it was his dad Richard singing because he had “been taking this medicine called ginkgo biloba”, reports ‘Female Frist UK’.

Appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, Robert, 39, shared that he has lied since being a child, as he said, “I kinda thought it was something which I did when I was older, just ’cause of interviews, but I did get in trouble quite a lot for doing that”.

Jimmy, 58, pressed Robert on where he “got in trouble”, to which the actor replied, “I got in trouble at school. I said my dad was Michael Jackson in show and tell. Do you know ginkgo biloba? I always really liked the name of the pills. And then I guess my parents were both taking that, and I had this tape, I just recorded a tape, Michael Jackson’s actual album, recorded it, and said, ‘My dad’s been taking this medicine called ginkgo biloba, and this is him singing. And I got in lots of trouble for that’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Jimmy quipped that Robert could lie “all the time now about Santa Claus, the tooth fairy, the Easter Bunny” to his and 34-year-old wife, actress Suki Waterhouse’s two-year-old daughter, whose name has never been publicly revealed.

However, the actor thinks his bundle of joy will sniff out the untruth. He said, “I don’t think she’ll believe me. Already, I can tell, she can see through me very, very easily”.

Jimmy suggested that maybe the actor’s daughter also has a penchant for lying. The actor revealed, “She could find it very easy to lie to herself already. She’ll walk into a room, she’s like, ‘I see…giraffe!’ And I’m like, ‘You do?’ And it’s incredibly convincing. She’s either got a sixth sense, or she’s a fantasist”.

In 2022, Robert shared how he lied to his classmates that he was “importing drugs in floppy discs” to impress children older than him at school.