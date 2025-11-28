Rohan Corporation Distributes 100 Torches to Support Health Department’s Malaria Control Efforts

Mangaluru: Rohan Corporation, a leading real estate company in Mangaluru, organized a social responsibility initiative by distributing 100 torches to the Health Department to assist in malaria detection and prevention activities.

The distribution ceremony was held at the Office of the District Health and Family Welfare Officer, Dakshina Kannada. Rohan Corporation’s Sales Manager, Mr. Savil, formally handed over the torches to the department in the presence of the District Vector-Borne Disease Control Officer, Dr. Jacintha D’Souza.

The torches will play a crucial role in supporting health personnel during night-time field inspections, identification of mosquito breeding sites, and effective implementation of malaria control and surveillance activities.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jacinth D’Souza emphasized the importance of field-level inspections in malaria detection and prevention. He stated, “Tools such as torches are essential for effective fieldwork, especially during night inspections. The timely support provided by Rohan Corporation will significantly enhance the efficiency of our malaria control operations.”

Speaking on behalf of the company, Mr. Savil said, “Supporting healthcare workers who are committed to safeguarding public health is our responsibility. This initiative reflects Rohan Corporation’s continued commitment to corporate social responsibility and community well-being.”

The event was attended by District Entomologist Manjula, Divisional Entomologist Chethan, Senior Health Inspectors Salim Pasha and Krishnamurthy, along with Rohan Corporation’s Safety Officer, Mr. Puneeth.