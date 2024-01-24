Ronaldo sad for Al Nassr China Tour postponement



Shenzhen (China): Cristiano Ronaldo is sad that the Al Nassr China Tour was postponed due to his injury, the Portuguese said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

“For me today is a sad day, I want to say sorry to the Chinese fans, as you know in football something you can not control,” Ronaldo said to Xinhua.

Before his arrival, Ronaldo has reportedly suffered a calf injury and could need at least two weeks for treatment, rehabilitation and recovery. Neither the Saudi Arabian club nor the organizers gave any detail on the physical condition of the 39-year-old.

Al Nassr was supposed to play two matches against two Chinese Super League clubs, Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang FC. The organizers cancelled the pre-match conference originally scheduled on Tuesday afternoon at the stadium but held another at the Saudi club’s team hotel in Shenzhen.

“We are sorry to inform that due to physical issues, Mr. Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to participate in the matches of GST Al Nassr China Tour originally scheduled to take place at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Center on January 24th and January 28th, 2024. As a result, the event will be postponed,” the tour organizer said in a statement.

The statement said all the tickets sold can be refunded and the organizer would compensate fans for incurred expenses for flights and hotels.

Al Nassr arrived in Shenzhen on Sunday, with hundreds of fans waiting for Ronaldo at the airport.

“I feel home here, I feel this is my second home, I feel sad, I know it is sad too for the people who love Cristiano, we have to see this in a good way, we did not cancel the game, we want to be back here,” Ronaldo said.