Roshni Nilaya Celebrates Silver Jubilee of Expressions Fest with Grand Valedictory Ceremony

Mangalore: The School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru, marked the culmination of its 25th national-level intercollegiate fest, Expressions 2025 – Legends Reborn, with a valedictory ceremony held in the college auditorium today. The event, a tribute to the Birth Centenary of the Founder Principal, Dr. Olinda Pereira, served as a fitting end to a day-long celebration of youth talent and creativity.

The ceremony commenced with a prayer led by Tim and Team, followed by a welcoming address from Ms. Brinelle, General Secretary, who highlighted the significance of the fest’s silver jubilee. Ms. Inika Shetty, as the Master of Ceremonies, skillfully guided the evening, ensuring a seamless flow of events.

Mr. Swaraj Shetty, a celebrated actor from Sandalwood and Coastalwood, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, Mr. Shetty passionately spoke about the growing prominence of Tulu cinema and its power to convey meaningful narratives. Drawing upon his personal experiences, he encouraged students to pursue their aspirations with unwavering determination, reminding them that while innate talent is valuable, persistence, humility, and the courage to showcase oneself are paramount in shaping one’s destiny. His address resonated deeply with the assembled audience.

Prof. Dr. Sandra Sunitha Lobo, Dean of Undergraduate Studies, delivered the Presidential Address. She paid a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Olinda Pereira, describing her as “a star born a century ago” whose legacy continues to inspire generations. Dr. Lobo lauded the collaborative spirit behind the fest’s success, congratulated the students for their exceptional creativity and unity, and characterized the cultural extravaganza as “supercalifragilistic, splendid, and timeless.”

Student reflections provided a poignant perspective on the impact of Expressions 2025 – Legends Reborn. Participants from various colleges lauded the event as an enriching fusion of competition, collaboration, and creativity. A visual presentation showcasing highlights from the fest further captured the vibrancy, talent, and enthusiasm that defined the 25th edition.

Ms. Eshika Rai, Cultural Secretary, delivered the Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to the faculty, administrative staff, sponsors, students, and guests for their invaluable contributions to the event’s resounding success.

The highlight of the evening was the Prize Distribution ceremony. Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) emerged as the Overall Champion of Expressions 2025, while Poornaprajna College, Udupi, secured the Runners-Up Trophy. A total of 23 colleges participated in the Fest.

The valedictory ceremony concluded with the National Anthem, bringing to a close a memorable celebration of talent, creativity, and youth empowerment. With its 25-year legacy, Expressions 2025 Legends Reborn has once again solidified its position as a prominent platform for innovation, collaboration, and social consciousness, carrying forward the enduring vision of its founder, Dr. Olinda Pereira.