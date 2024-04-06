Roshni Nilaya Holds National Conference on MINDFUL MINDS: Confronting Mental Health

Mangaluru: The National Conference on “MINDFUL MINDS: Confronting Mental Health Issues in digital age”organized by the Department of Medical and Psychiatric Social Work at the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru is inaugurated by Dr Devendrappa H Registrar (Evaluation) Mangalore University at 10.00 am today

In his inaugural address Dr Devendrappa emphasized the critical impact of technology on mental well-being. Highlighting concerns such as cyber bullying and digital addiction, he underscored the profound psychological distress these challenges can inflict. Despite these issues, he also pointed out the potential of technology in promoting mental health awareness and support, advocating for strategies like setting digital boundaries and fostering offline connections to safeguard well-being.

Dr Devendrappa underscored the importance of how we respond to external stimuli, asserting that our reactions define our state of mind, regardless of the material or immaterial nature of the circumstances.

Dr Devendrappa further pointed out the necessity for collective action to address mental health challenges in the digital age. By promoting empathy, understanding, and responsible digital citizenship, he urged attendees to harness technology’s potential for the betterment of mental well-being, both for the present and future generations.

Dr Avinash Kamath, Consultant Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist, KMC Mangalore & the Guest of honour highlighted the intricate interplay between brain development and the pervasive influence of digital technology. He underscored the vulnerability of young individuals to digital stimuli during crucial developmental stages, emphasizing the need for mindful engagement amidst the sweeping digitization of daily activities.

Dr Kamath cautioned against the potential consequences of excessive digital consumption, including hyperactivity and memory loss. He stressed the importance of parental guidance, digital literacy, and access to mental health resources in navigating the complex landscape of the digital age, urging for a balanced approach to digital engagement to safeguard youth mental well-being.

In her presidential address Dr Jenis P Mary Vice Principal of the college emphasized the critical importance of mindfulness in addressing the pervasive threats to mental health in today’s fast-paced world. By highlighting the challenges posed by constant stimuli and distractions, she advocated for mindfulness as a powerful antidote to combat addiction and alleviate the burdens of past regrets or future anxieties. Mindfulness, she explained, involves being fully present in the moment, without judgment, and fostering acceptance of one’s thoughts and emotions. Through practices like body scan meditations and breathwork, individuals can cultivate mindfulness and deepen their connection with themselves.

Prof. Ciciliya Farida Goveas, IQAC Co ordinator, Ms Eveleen Bennis H O D of MSW, Dr Mohan S Singe, Chairman Dept of Social Work, Mangalore University, Dr Sandra Sunitha Lobo, NAAC Co ordinator of the college, Sona Prakash Family cosmos Forum co ordinator Karthika, Secretary were present during the occasion. Shrijana Compered the programme.



