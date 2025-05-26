Rotary-Rickshaw: Enabling Better Vision Eye Checkup Camp at Father Muller

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Department of Ophthalmology and Rotary Club Mangalore Mid-town organized a free Eye checkup camp on 24th May 2025 at Ophthalmology OPD, Father Muller Medical College Hospital for the transport professionals of Dakshina Kannada.

Reverend Father Richard Aloysius Coelho the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions presided over the inaugural function and delivered the presidential address. Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza the dean of Father Muller Medical College, and Dr. Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent, FMMCH were present during the inauguration. Rotarian Ralf D’Souza the president of Rotary Club Mangalore Midtown was present and spoke on how screening for visual ailments among transport professionals will reduce the risk of accidents and benefit society.

The representatives from the association of auto and bus drivers who are the beneficiaries of the camp were present. Free Health Checkup cards are distributed and received by Mr. Thomas, Auto Drivers Association representative from Kulshekar.

Under today’s initiative, we will have this camp which will be held on the 4th Saturday of every month for a period of one year. It also includes the following benefits:

Fee registration and Father Muller Health Card for one year for all hospital purposes Concession on Ophthalmology procedures Spectacles at a subsidised rate.

Dr Sarita R . J. Lobo Professor and HOD welcomed the gathering and Dr. Apoorva compered the programme.