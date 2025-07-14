Row over timing of Sigandur bridge inauguration; CM blames Centre, says no K’taka Minister will attend

Bengaluru: The inauguration of the 2.12-km-long Sigandur Bridge, built at a cost of Rs 473 crore, has run into controversy after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that protocol was not followed and announced that no local MLAs or Ministers from the state government would attend the event.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, CM Siddaramaiah stated that it was the Centre that had initiated the conflict.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, is visiting Karnataka to dedicate the Sigandur bridge project to the people of the state.

Construction work began on December 12, 2019, and the bridge, a long-standing demand for over 60 years, is expected to benefit more than 40 villages.

Previously, people and vehicles had to use a ferry to cross the Sharavathi River.

The Chief Minister had written a letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding the timing of the inauguration and had requested that the event be postponed as he had a prior engagement.

Responding to a question on Monday about the inauguration, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he had spoken to Union Minister Gadkari over the phone and also written to him, requesting a change in schedule for the programme in Sagara taluk.

Although Union Minister Gadkari had agreed to reschedule the event, the programme was schedule for Monday under pressure from local BJP leaders, without informing him, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

He said he would not be able to attend the event in Sagara taluk due to a prior engagement in Vijayapura district.

In protest against what he termed the BJP’s conduct, CM Siddaramaiah declared that no Ministers or local MLAs from the state government would participate in the inauguration. He reiterated that protocol was not followed and held the Union government responsible for the clash.

“In centrally-sponsored schemes, the state government also shares responsibilities. In such cases, the state government always ensures that protocol is maintained. However, for today’s event, neither the Chief Minister, nor the relevant department ministers, nor the local MLAs were invited,” he stated.

The event is being attended by Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Shivamogga MP Raghavendra, and his father, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa.

Earlier, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi had said that he would take part in the event. However, Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also from Shivamogga, stated that the authorities had treated the process of inviting the Chief Minister with undue carelessness. “If something is done with arrogance and intention, what can we do?” he remarked.

Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna from Shivamogga district also expressed his displeasure, stating that he was completely ignored.

Authorities confirmed that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari would arrive at Shivamogga airport from Nagpur, Maharashtra, and attend the event at 3. 45 P.M.



