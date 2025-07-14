Varanasi residents perform yagya-havan for astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s safe return from space

Varanasi: In a heartfelt confluence of faith and science, residents of Varanasi gathered at the temple in Ardali Bazar on Monday to perform a special ‘yagya-havan’ for the safe return of astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

The ceremony, marked by devotion and patriotic pride, saw priests chanting Vedic mantras as flames of the sacred fire rose towards the sky — mirroring the celestial heights from which Shukla is now returning.

Photos of the astronaut were placed before the deity as worshippers prayed fervently, hoping for his safe and successful re-entry from space.

Shukla, who became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), is returning to Earth on July 15 after an 18-day mission as part of Axiom Space’s Ax-4 mission.

The atmosphere at the temple was charged with emotion and reverence.

“Today, we are not just praying; we are celebrating India’s ascent in space science,” said Vikas Baranwal, a local resident and organiser of the event.

“The holy month of Sawan holds deep spiritual significance for us. On this first Monday of Sawan, our pride — Shubhanshu Shukla — is returning from space. This is no ordinary day.”

Baranwal emphasised the significance of this achievement in the larger context of India’s rise in global space exploration.

“There was a time when our space programmes were mocked by foreign nations. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has emerged as a global space power. Look at the over 200 satellites launched, India is no longer a bystander, we are a leader. And today, the world is watching us again as Shukla returns home,” he said.

Another resident who was performing the hawan, Ramesh Bhadavan, added, “It’s a moment of great pride. A son of Uttar Pradesh is returning from space. We are praying for his safe return because it’s not just about him — it’s about our nation’s honour and dreams.”

Shubhanshu Shukla’s journey began as a part of Axiom Mission 4, an international space collaboration that included astronauts from three other countries. His mission was nothing short of historic.

The Ax-4 crew conducted over 60 cutting-edge experiments across disciplines like biology, Artificial Intelligence, human health, and materials science.

Shukla’s contributions added to a global body of knowledge while also shining a spotlight on India’s potential in future human spaceflight missions.

The astronaut’s return will begin with the undocking of SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft from the ISS at 4:30 PM (IST) on July 14. He and the rest of the crew are expected to splash down safely in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast around 3:00 PM (IST) on July 15.

Once back on Earth, Shukla will undergo a week-long rehabilitation programme to help his body readjust to gravity.

His family, friends, and fans across the country are planning a grand welcome to celebrate his extraordinary achievement. More than just a personal success, Shukla’s mission represents a rebirth of India’s human space program, laying the groundwork for upcoming missions like Gaganyaan — the nation’s first planned manned spaceflight.