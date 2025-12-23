Rowdy-sheeter murder case: Bengaluru court dismisses bail petition of K’taka legislator

Bengaluru: The Special Court for MLAs and MPs in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, dismissed the bail petition filed by former Karnataka Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Byrathi Basavaraj in connection with the murder of a rowdy-sheeter.

Basavaraj has been named as the fifth accused in the case following which the BJP MLA’s arrest has become imminent.

Senior counsel Ashok Naik, appearing for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said that despite being aware of the Karnataka High Court’s order, the accused MLA had been absconding since December 18.

He added that in a murder case, there is no requirement to issue a notice to the accused.

“The accused persons, including MLA Basavaraj, conspired and carried out the murder. Primary accused, Jagadish, was in contact with MLA Byrathi Basavaraj. Records have been submitted to show that the prime accused and MLA Basavaraj had travelled together to the Kumbh Mela. MLA Basavaraj had a dispute with the deceased over the temple land. Byrathi Basavaraj is involved in the real estate business, but is not visibly active,” Naik said.

Referring to the Avalahalli land issue, the counsel said that Basavaraj had filed a complaint against the deceased.

He added that the MLA’s close aides were involved in the land dispute with the victim.

“The primary accused allegedly informed MLA Basavaraj about the murder incident and then fled abroad, which has been established through the tower location data,” he said.

Ashok Naik also contended that the accused BJP MLA had helped the prime accused escape abroad.

“Call records are available to show that MLA Basavaraj instructed the other accused to surrender,” he said.

The CID counsel also placed technical evidence before the court, including Call Detail Records (CDRs) and tower location data, in support of these claims.

Opposing the CID’s arguments, counsel for MLA Byrathi Basavaraj submitted that five months and 10 days had passed since the incident.

“The investigating agency remained silent for five months and is now seeking custodial interrogation,” he said.

He added that a charge sheet had already been filed against 18 accused persons, of whom seven to eight were strangers directly involved in the murder, yet MLA Basavaraj had been named as the fifth accused.

He also said that after the case was transferred to the CID, no summons were issued to MLA Basavaraj.

“Without being served summons, how could he participate in the investigation? There is no material to establish his involvement other than the inclusion of his name in the FIR,” the counsel added.

Saying that MLA Basavaraj was ready to cooperate with the investigation, the defence counsel said the BJP MLA would appear for questioning whenever required.

MLA Basavaraj while responding to the alleged charges had said that he had no connection with the case.

He represents the K.R. Puram Assembly constituency in Bengaluru.

He was once a close aide of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before joining the BJP.

Basavaraj has been booked on murder charges and named as the fifth accused in connection with the killing of Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva, who was hacked to death outside his residence in July 2025.

The FIR was filed by the victim’s mother, Vijayalaxmi, at the Bharatinagar Police Station in Bengaluru.



