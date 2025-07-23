Rowdy sheeter murder case: BJP MLA questioned as prime accused flees to Dubai

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraju, who has been named as the fifth accused in a rowdy sheeter murder case, appeared before the police in Bengaluru on Wednesday for a second round of questioning.

The development has gained significance as sources reveal the police have found links between the main accused, Jagadish, and the BJP MLA.

Basavaraju had also approached the High Court, seeking to quash the FIR filed against him. The court had declined to grant him immunity from arrest and directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

He had appeared before the police last Saturday, also, when he was questioned for over three hours.

Police sources further stated that the main accused, Jagadish alias Jagga, is still absconding. Investigations have revealed that he switched off his mobile phone on the day of the murder, left Bengaluru by car, reached Chennai, and then flew to Dubai. A police team from Bengaluru is en route to Dubai to gather more details.

The police have already obtained relevant information from the immigration department. They suspect Jagadish may be hiding in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or Sharjah. A lookout notice is being considered, pending approval from senior officials.

So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the murder case.

Byrathi Basavaraj represents the K.R. Puram Assembly constituency in Bengaluru. He was once a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before joining the BJP through “Operation Lotus.” His younger brother, Byrathi Suresh, is currently a close aide to CM Siddaramaiah and serves as the Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning.

Basavaraj has been booked under murder charges and named as a fifth accused in connection with the killing of Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva, who was hacked to death in front of his residence on the night of July 15.

The Bharatinagar police in Bengaluru have registered an FIR against the MLA. The complaint was filed by the victim’s mother, Vijayalaxmi.

The case took a new twist after the victim’s mother stated that she never named the MLA in her police complaint.

Speaking to the media last Thursday, Vijayalaxmi said, “I have not given any complaint to the police against BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj. I have not named any accused persons. I was tense and overwhelmed after the murder of my son. The police themselves have added his name.”

The Karnataka BJP has strongly objected to the police action against BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj in connection with the murder. BJP State President, B.Y. Vijayendra, alleged that the Congress is attempting to eliminate one of the prominent backward class leaders of the BJP.

“Even after he has clarified that he has no role in the case, and the deceased’s mother also confirmed that she did not name MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, the Congress government is still conspiring against him,” Vijayendra said.

Responding to the BJP’s charges, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that there is no political motive behind the police action against MLA Byrathi Basavaraj.