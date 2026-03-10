RPF Seizes Used Mobile Phones Worth Over Rs 10 Lakh at Mangaluru Junction

Mangaluru: As part of intensified surveillance for the upcoming 2026 State Assembly elections, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Southern Railway, Palakkad Division, has seized 201 used mobile phones valued at approximately Rs 10.05 lakh. The seizure occurred during a special drive targeting the illegal transportation of cash, gold, and other valuables through trains.

The operation took place on March 9, 2026, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Platform No. 3 of Mangaluru Junction Railway Station. RPF personnel were checking Train No. 19578, the Jamnagar – Tirunelveli Junction Express, when the incident occurred. During the inspection of the train’s general coach, RPF staff noticed three unattended bags on the upper luggage rack. Upon closer examination, the bags contained 201 used mobile phones of various brands, raising immediate suspicion.

RPF Head Constable Sujeesh and Constable Ramakrishna carried out the checking procedure. The recovered mobile phones were subsequently seized under a seizure mahazar, a formal legal document, in the presence of two independent witnesses, ensuring adherence to due legal procedure.

Further investigation involved reviewing the body-worn camera footage of the on-duty staff. The footage revealed two suspected individuals in the coach around the time the unattended bags were discovered. Efforts are currently underway, in close coordination with the Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) and the divisional Crime Prevention and Detection Squad, to identify and trace the suspects connected to the seized mobile phones.

The matter was also formally reported to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further investigation. The GRP will be responsible for taking appropriate legal action regarding the seized items and pursuing any potential violations of the law.

Railway authorities affirmed their commitment to maintaining heightened vigilance across railway stations and trains during the election period. They stated that special monitoring and enforcement drives will continue to prevent the illegal transportation of valuables and other prohibited items, thereby ensuring the safety and integrity of the railway network. This seizure underscores the RPF’s proactive role in safeguarding railway assets and preventing illicit activities during sensitive periods such as elections.