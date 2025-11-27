Rs 1 crore daylight heist in Bihar’s Siwan raises law and order alarm

Patna: In a massive daylight robbery in Bihar’s Siwan district, unidentified criminals on Thursday barged into a jewellery shop and decamped with cash and ornaments worth around Rs 1 crore. The incident has left citizens shocked and panicked, prompting fresh questions about the state’s law and order situation.

It has been learned from sources that six masked and armed men stormed into a jewellery shop in Raghunathpur and looted cash and ornaments worth nearly Rs 1 crore before fleeing the scene. The robbers not only carried out the heist with precision but also opened fire — firing five to six rounds — to spread panic, creating chaos across the busy market area.

The SHO of Raghunathpur police station confirmed the incident.

“The accused came on a bike around 12.05 p.m. and looted a jewellery shop. We have launched an investigation, and CCTV footage from nearby shops is being examined,” he said.

The brazen escape of the criminals has triggered fear among locals and raised serious concerns about policing in the state.

This shocking incident took place on the same day Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar claimed in Patna about eliminating mafia networks.

Meanwhile, observers submitted that a robbery of such magnitude, taking place immediately after Samrat Choudhary taking charge of the Home Department, is widely viewed as a direct challenge to the new government’s authority.

According to initial reports, the estimated value of the looted jewellery and cash is around Rs 1 crore.

However, the ease with which the criminals carried out the heist has intensified pressure on the police and administration.

Locals are demanding swift action and stronger security measures to restore confidence, as this incident once again raises the question — are criminals operating fearlessly in Bihar?

DGP Vinay Kumar on Thursday said that the police have already prepared a complete dossier of 400 criminals and submitted it to the court, which is currently reviewing these cases.

He further said that 1,200 to 1,300 more criminals have been identified, and documents related to them are being prepared.