Coimbatore gang-rape case: Police expedite probe, chargesheet likely before Dec 4

Chennai: The Coimbatore City Police have intensified probe into the gang-rape of a 20-year-old woman near the Coimbatore International Airport, and the chargesheet will be filed before December 4, officials said.

Senior officers have intensified supervision to ensure the case is completed without delay.

According to police sources, City Police Commissioner A. Saravana Sundar is directly overseeing the progress of the probe.

The investigation team has already approached the court seeking the custody of the three arrested suspects for further interrogation.

The petition for police custody is expected to be taken up on Thursday by the Additional Mahila Court.

The accused, T. Karuppasamy alias Satheesh (30), his brother T. Kaleeswaran alias Karthik (21), and their relative M. Guna alias Thavasi (20), all hailing from Madurai district, are currently lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison under judicial custody.

Police said the trio had been arrested within hours of the crime and have since been subjected to a series of legal procedures crucial to the case.

The brutal incident took place on the intervening night of November 2 and 3, when the three men allegedly attacked a young couple who had gone to a secluded area behind a private college.

The 25-year-old boyfriend was beaten and injured before the accused allegedly gang-raped the woman.

The case triggered widespread shock and condemnation, prompting the Chief Minister to set a swift timeline for filing the chargesheet.

One of the key milestones in the investigation was the test identification parade (TIP) held on November 18 at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Both the survivor and her boyfriend are said to have positively identified the accused, strengthening the prosecution’s case.

Police officials said that multiple forensic reports, including medical, biological, and digital evidence, are currently awaited from government laboratories.

Requests have been formally sent to expedite the results in the wake of the seriousness of the offence.

A special team is conducting the investigation, and officers said that every procedural aspect is being closely monitored to ensure the case withstands judicial scrutiny.

Officials added that the final charge-sheet would reflect all available evidence, witness accounts, and forensic findings, enabling the court to proceed swiftly once the trial begins.