Rs 12 Lakh Cheating Case Filed in Karkala Over False Cancer Cure Promise

Karkala: The Karkala Rural Police have registered a case of alleged fraud involving over Rs 12 lakh, perpetrated under the false pretense of providing an Ayurvedic cure for cancer. The complaint was filed by Ronald Rodrigues, a 68-year-old resident of Belman village, who claims he was deceived after seeking treatment for his ailing wife.

According to the filed report, Mr. Rodrigues brought his wife to Manipal Hospital on March 23rd for a physiotherapy consultation. It was during this visit that he encountered an individual identified as Siddharth near the Kadiyali temple in Udupi. Siddharth allegedly assured Mr. Rodrigues that his wife’s cancer could be effectively treated through Ayurvedic medicine.

Following this initial contact, Mr. Rodrigues was introduced to a second individual named Madhav, who was purportedly an associate of Siddharth. Under their direction, Mr. Rodrigues transferred funds to a bank account registered under the name of Anil Pawar. As the alleged perpetrators continued to request further payments, Mr. Rodrigues also reportedly paid Rs 40,000 in cash directly to Siddharth.

Furthermore, the accused individuals advised Mr. Rodrigues to procure specific Ayurvedic medicines from a shop located in Udupi. They allegedly claimed that consistent consumption of these medicines would result in a complete cure for his wife’s condition. Acting on this advice, Mr. Rodrigues issued a cheque for Rs 10,80,000 and purchased the recommended medications.

Despite diligently administering the prescribed medicines, Mr. Rodrigues reports that his wife’s health condition failed to improve. Attempts to contact Siddharth and Madhav proved futile, as their mobile phones were reportedly switched off. Mr. Rodrigues alleges that he was defrauded of a total sum of Rs 12,09,160 through the false promise of a cancer cure.

The Karkala Rural Police have officially registered a case in connection with this incident. An investigation is currently underway to apprehend the accused individuals and ascertain the full extent of the alleged fraud. Authorities are urging the public to exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before entrusting large sums of money to individuals offering unsubstantiated medical treatments.