Rs 13 lakh fraud case: J&K Crime Branch files charge sheet against two K’taka residents

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch said on Friday that it has filed a charge sheet in the court of law against two residents of Karnataka for duping a local of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of providing an MBBS seat to his son.

A statement by the Crime Branch Kashmir said, “The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a charge sheet against two Karnataka residents for duping a man of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of providing MBBS admission to his son.”

“The charge sheet has been filed in FIR No. 10/2024 under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code before the Court of Sub-Judge, Baramulla, against accused Aquib Javeed, son of Mohd Ayoub, and Mohd Ahtesham Ahmad, son of Mohd Ayoub, both residents of Ring Road, Adarsh Nagar, Gulbarga, District Kalaburagi, Karnataka,” it said.

The complaint alleged that Dr Shamsu-Din, working at Al-Amin Medical College, Bijapur, Karnataka, assured him of arranging MBBS admission for his son through the accused, Aquib Javeed.

On this assurance, the complainant was induced to pay Rs 13 lakh. However, neither the admission was secured for his son nor was the money returned.

Following the complaint, a detailed investigation was launched by the Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir.

During the probe, it surfaced that the accused, Aquib Javeed, in “criminal conspiracy” with his brother Mohd Ahtesham Ahmad, cheated the complainant by falsely promising admission to his son in KBN Medical College, Bijapur.

“The investigation established offences punishable under Sections 420 and 120-B IPC against the accused persons,” the statement read.

Accordingly, the charge sheet has been submitted before the court in absentia by initiating proceedings under Section 512 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the statement added.

