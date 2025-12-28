Rs 915 crore GST refunds issued to Delhi traders in 4 months: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday reiterated her government’s commitment to promoting an Ease of Doing Business framework and said GST refunds amounting to Rs 915 crore had been issued to traders in the national capital over the past four months.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Friends Colony Industrial Area, the Chief Minister said the government is focused on accelerating enterprise growth and enhancing employment generation.

She said three new industrial areas are set to be developed in Delhi in the coming period, which will generate employment opportunities for lakhs of people.

Gupta said that in just 10 months, the government has implemented several major reforms for the industrial sector, including simplification of licensing procedures and the introduction of a single-window clearance system to ensure faster and more transparent approvals.

The event was attended by Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLAs Anil Goyal and Sanjay Goyal, along with representatives from various industrial bodies.

Describing the industrial sector as the backbone of India’s development, the Chief Minister said running an industry is not merely about setting up a business but about strengthening the economy and providing livelihoods to lakhs of families.

She said the government is making sincere efforts to promote and sustain industries in the capital through continuous, practical and industry-friendly measures.

Gupta said Delhi’s first Traders’ Welfare Board has been established, enabling traders and industrial stakeholders to directly convey their concerns and suggestions to the government.

She noted that the approval period for Green Category industries has been reduced from 120 days to 20 days, and if approval is not granted within this timeframe, it will be deemed as self-permission.

The Chief Minister also said collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore have been made available for micro and small enterprises.

She added that directions have been issued to the GST Department to adopt faceless operations and expedite the refund process. As a result, GST refunds worth Rs 915 crore have been issued to Delhi traders in the past four months.

Emphasising the dignity and social security of workers, Gupta said labour forms the backbone of the industrial sector.

She expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the implementation of new labour laws aimed at providing enhanced social security to workers.

The Chief Minister also urged industries to fulfil their social responsibilities by contributing to cleanliness, environmental protection and green initiatives across the city.

She assured that her government is working round the clock with dedication and commitment to transform Delhi into a developed capital. During the programme, she also visited stalls set up by various industries and interacted with exhibitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said it was a matter of pride that the historic Friends Colony Industrial Area has completed 100 years.

He said that while the area initially had only 80 factories, nearly 2,000 industrial units are operational today.

Sirsa added that the region has consistently adhered to environmental norms through individual Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) as well as a Common ETP, for which the business community deserves appreciation.

He said industrial areas in Delhi had suffered from neglect of infrastructure for decades, but the situation is now changing under the leadership of Chief Minister Gupta.

In the first year of her tenure, the Chief Minister has approved more than Rs 1,000 crore for roads, stormwater drainage and street lighting in industrial areas, he said.

Describing it as a historic step taken after 20–25 years, Sirsa said the move would give a new direction to Delhi’s industrial potential.

The Industries Minister also said that three new industrial areas will be developed in the coming period, creating employment opportunities for lakhs of people.