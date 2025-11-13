RSS foot march row: Karnataka govt allows centenary march of 300 volunteers in Chittapur

Kalaburagi: The Karnataka government, on Thursday, granted permission for the centenary procession of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Chittapur town of Kalaburagi district.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty told the Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka High Court about the state government’s decision on Thursday.

Shetty said before the court that the state government has permitted the RSS foot march to be held on November 16.

He also added that the authorities had approved the participation of 300 volunteers along with 20 band players and drummers.

However, the court increased the number of band players and drummers to 50.

The district authorities had earlier denied permission for the RSS foot march citing law and order concerns.

The court had subsequently directed officials to hold a peace meeting with the RSS and other organisations to reach an amicable solution.

Some of these organisations submitted petitions seeking permission to hold processions on the same day as the RSS.

They demanded that the RSS should not carry lathis or the ‘Bhagwa Dhwaj’ (saffron flag) during the march, but instead carry the national flag and the Preamble of the Constitution.

Chittapur is represented by Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Following Priyank’s letter urging a ban on RSS activities in public places, the Karnataka government issued an order making it mandatory for private organisations to obtain official consent before conducting events in public areas.

The Advocate General also submitted to the court that the state government had given conditional, one-time permission for the RSS foot march.

The RSS had sought approval for 800 volunteers to participate in the foot march.

“All factors have been taken into account,” he said, adding that in some locations, RSS foot marches have been conducted with 100 to 150 participants.

RSS counsel Arun Shyam requested the court to permit 800 participants in the march.

After recording the submissions, the court closed the case.

The RSS’ foot march will take place on November 16 between 3:30 and 5:45 p.m.

The court has allowed the participation of 300 RSS volunteers along with 50 drummers and band players.