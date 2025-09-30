RSS holds Vijayadashami celebrations at Rajasthan University

Jaipur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Shri Vijayadashami celebrations were held on Tuesday evening at the Rajasthan University campus, marking the beginning of the Sangh’s centenary year.

Around 600 students, women, teachers, and volunteers attended the programme, which concluded with enthusiasm despite adverse weather conditions.

The event began at 5 p.m., but heavy rain forced participants to sit through difficult conditions for nearly an hour. Still, the atmosphere remained disciplined and energetic, reflecting the Sangh’s traditional spirit of endurance.

The chief guest, Gopal Ji Meena, former Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, praised the RSS for its commitment to society. He said the organisation works with “fearlessness, morality, righteousness, and a spirit of patriotism.”

According to him, the Sangh’s lifestyle and organisational discipline continue to inspire many sections of society. Nimbaram, RSS regional pracharak, underlined the resilience of the Sangh since its foundation by K.B. Hedgewar in 1925.

“One Hedgewar is gone, but today millions of volunteers are ready. The Sangh is not opposed to anyone but works for social transformation, truth, and righteousness. Serving the nation is our religion, and Mother India is our idol. The Constitution is our greatest scripture,” he said.

He added that in its 100-year journey, the Sangh has shown that its work is not for individual glorification but for the welfare of Hindu society and the glory of the nation.

He also spoke about the Sangh’s vision of five transformations – social harmony, self-respect, family enlightenment, environmental protection, and civic etiquette – which guide its activities.

The programme included the rendition of the Sangh song, “Whatever storms may come, no matter how many obstacles we face, moving forward is our duty…”

The campus also echoed with chants of Vande Mataram. Despite the rainfall and difficult conditions, the celebrations concluded with dignity and zeal, marking a symbolic beginning of the Sangh’s centenary year.