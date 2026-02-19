RTI activist files complaint with ED, IT dept alleging bribery against Karnataka Chief Secy

Bengaluru: Right to Information (RTI) activist Snehamayi Krishna, on Thursday, filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department, levelling fresh and serious bribery allegations against Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

In his complaint, Snehamayi has accused former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner D.B. Natesh of paying crores of rupees to secure a promotion.

He alleged that Rs 1.60 crore was paid as a bribe to persons linked to the Chief Secretary to facilitate Natesh’s promotion, despite the latter facing alleged corruption charges.

In the complaint, Snehamayi alleged that on February 9, a Toyota Etios car bearing registration number KA 41 C 6723 allegedly transported crores of rupees in five bags to Mysuru.

He claimed that the vehicle carried more than Rs 9 crore in cash, and that one of the bags containing Rs 1.60 crore was handed over to an individual said to be connected to the state Chief Secretary.

He also alleged that promotion orders for Natesh were issued on February 13 following the alleged payment.

The vehicle mentioned in the complaint is reportedly registered to the Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Department.

Natesh is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Board, Snehamayi Krishna alleged.

Snehamayi Krishna, who is also the complainant in the alleged MUDA site allotment scam in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been named as the prime accused, has submitted photos of the vehicle along with his complaint.

He has urged the ED and the Income Tax Department to conduct a detailed probe into the alleged financial transactions.

Additionally, the RTI activist has requested authorities to obtain mobile tower location data and call records, including WhatsApp calls made on February 9, of Natesh, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, and others allegedly involved.

He has also called for questioning of the officials concerned.

There has been no immediate response from the officials named in the complaint.

The development is likely to stir a major controversy in the state.

Former MUDA employees and critics accused the state government of protecting Natesh, calling for his dismissal and asking why he was not suspended amid the allegations.

The ED conducted raids on Natesh’s residence, questioned him, and took him into custody in October 2024 regarding the money laundering investigation.

Natesh had moved the Karnataka High Court to contest the legality of the ED’s searches and the recording of his statements, saying that the investigation violates his privacy and that he did not possess incriminating materials.