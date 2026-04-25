‘Rupya Rupam’ 10-Day Residential Camp Begins at Kalaangann

Mangaluru: “Twenty-five years ago, I participated in the ‘Paati’ camp. Thousands of children have earned a name for themselves by participating in these camps. You have come to an excellent place. Expert trainers will nurture your talents,” said Merula Gibson, a popular dancer, choreographer, and participant of Mandd Sobhann’s very first children’s camp.

She was speaking at the inauguration of ‘Rupya Rupam’, the Silver Jubilee edition of the Children’s Residential Summer Camp, organized by Mandd Sobhann, held at Kalaangann on April 24, 2026. The camp was inaugurated by breaking a decorated pot tied on the stage and distributing the chocolates contained within to the children.

Louis J Pinto, who presided over the program, remarked, “The work of enriching Konkani and passing it on to the next generation is happening through these camps. Making this effort of Mandd Sobhann fruitful is in your hands. Learn with focus and dedication for ten days and implement it in your future lives,” he called out.

Camp Director Arun Raj Rodrigues conducted the proceedings and provided information about the camp. Secretary Ronald Crasta and member Kishore Fernandes were present on the stage. Participant Ciyona Dcunha proposed the vote of thanks.

Held in honor of Noreen Mendonca, this ten-day camp has 62 children participating—37 girls and 25 boys—where they learn various subjects like dance, drama, singing, Konkani, public speaking, and compering. They will showcase their talents at the 293rd Monthly Theater program to be held on May 3rd.