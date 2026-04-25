Udupi Lecturer Found Deceased in Well at Residence

Udupi: The body of Ganapati Bhat, a 55-year-old lecturer previously reported missing, was discovered in a well at his residence on Saturday. Bhat was a lecturer at Udupi Sanskrit College and a native of Sirsi.

Bhat, who was unmarried, resided in a rented house near the MGM College. Following his disappearance, a missing person case was officially registered at the Udupi Town Police Station.

Preliminary investigations suggest suicide; authorities suspect Bhat may have jumped into the well due to personal distress. Officials from the Udupi Town Police Station promptly arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough inspection.

Udupi Fire and Emergency Services personnel retrieved the body from the well. Social worker Nityananda Olakadu assisted in transporting the deceased to the district hospital’s postmortem centre for further examination. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Bhat’s death.