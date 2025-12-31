Russia reaffirms opposition to any form of ‘Taiwan independence’

Moscow: Russia recognizes Taiwan as an inalienable part of China and opposes any form of “Taiwan independence,” the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Some countries, while claiming their adherence to the one-China principle, advocate maintaining the status quo, which runs counter to the principle of China’s national reunification, the ministry said in a statement sent to Xinhua.

The Taiwan question is currently being used by certain countries as an instrument of military and strategic containment against China, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the ministry.

Russia’s principled position on the Taiwan question is well known, unchanged, and has been repeatedly reaffirmed at the highest level, it said, adding that the Taiwan question is China’s internal affair and China has every legitimate basis to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, According to a US Defence Department report submitted to Congress, China is building the military capability to seize Taiwan and aims to be ready for war by 2027.

The report says the People’s Liberation Army has made “steady progress” toward its 2027 goals. One of those goals is the ability to achieve a “strategic decisive victory” over Taiwan.

China, the report says, aligns its military plans with those of the United States. The PLA views Washington as the “strong enemy” it must be able to defeat.

Beijing’s strategy on Taiwan has also evolved. The report says China no longer focuses only on deterring independence. Instead, it applies “near constant pressure” on Taipei to force unification on Beijing’s terms.

That pressure includes military activity, diplomacy, economic steps, and information campaigns. Together, these tools are meant to weaken Taiwan’s resistance.