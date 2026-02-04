Sabarimala gold case: Kerala Assembly disrupted again; Oppn says govt weakening case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly witnessed another disruption on Wednesday, similar to the previous two days, as the opposition and the ruling front engaged in a heated clash regarding the investigation into the alleged Sabarimala gold heist. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of trying to conclude the investigation before the upcoming Assembly elections.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan led protests in the House, alleging that the investigation was being “stage-managed” to protect influential interests.

He strongly criticised the Chief Minister’s remark a day earlier, describing the clashes in the House as “clownery” and rejected allegations that opposition members had assaulted watch-and-ward staff during recent confrontations.

Satheesan also demanded that certain remarks made against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra be expunged from the Assembly records.

Ministers M.B. Rajesh, P. Rajeev and V. Sivankutty countered the opposition’s charges, defending the government’s handling of the case and accusing the Congress of politicising the issue.

Rajesh dismissed the demand to expunge records, stating that no derogatory language had been used from the ruling benches.

Rajeev, meanwhile, sought clarity from the Congress leadership on how the prime accused in the case allegedly came into proximity with senior party leaders, triggering further heated exchanges.

The ruling front also referred to photographs purportedly showing the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, with national leaders, while the Opposition responded by claiming that similar photographs existed with leaders from the Left, arguing that selective targeting amounted to double standards.

Personal references and sharp exchanges dominated proceedings, forcing repeated interruptions.

The day’s session ended for the opposition, maintaining its strong protest over what it termed serious lapses in the investigation and walked out of the house.

According to official figures, 13 people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

However, three of the accused have obtained statutory bail after the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted following directions from the Kerala High Court, failed to file the charge sheet within the mandatory 90-day period.

The opposition said the delay reinforced its allegation that the probe was being deliberately weakened.

The government, however, has maintained that the investigation is proceeding in accordance with the law and under judicial oversight.

With election notifications expected in the coming weeks, the controversy is set to remain a flashpoint, as both sides harden their positions and the Sabarimala gold case increasingly dominates the political narrative inside and outside the Assembly.