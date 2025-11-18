Sabarimala Pilgrimage Commences: Over 136,000 Devotees Participate in First Day Darshan

Sabarimala, Kerala: The annual Mandala pilgrimage to the revered Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Kerala officially commenced on Monday, marking the beginning of 41 days of religious observance and devotion. On the inaugural day, an impressive 136,000 devotees congregated at the shrine to partake in the darshan of Lord Ayyappa, demonstrating the enduring significance of this pilgrimage.

The temple’s portals were opened on Sunday evening, preceding the formal commencement of the Mandala season on Monday. Under the supervision of the chief priest, traditional religious rituals were conducted to inaugurate the pilgrimage, setting the tone for the ensuing weeks of spiritual activity. Throughout the 41-day Mandala period, the Sabarimala temple is expected to host a multitude of pilgrims from across various states, all seeking the blessings of Lord Ayyappa.

In a separate development, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has initiated a scientific examination of the gold-plated armour of the temple’s Dwarapalaka (gatekeeper) idols. This action is related to an ongoing investigation into allegations of missing gold from the aforementioned armour. On Monday, in the presence of Thiruvananthapuram Devaswom Board (TDB) officials, the SIT removed the armour at 1:15 PM. The removal procedure concluded at 3 PM, after which the armour pieces were transferred to a secure location for weighing. Subsequently, samples were dispatched for forensic analysis as part of the investigation process. The inquiry is expected to shed light on the veracity of the allegations and ensure the sanctity of the temple’s valuable possessions.