Sabarimala review: Vijayan govt treads cautiously as NSS, SNDP press for shift in stand

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Supreme Court set to resume hearings on Sabarimala women’s entry verdict review, the Kerala government has signalled caution, saying it will take a considered decision after weighing all aspects of the matter.

State Law Minister P. Rajeev said the issue cannot be reduced to a “yes or no” answer.

Describing it as involving complex constitutional questions, he maintained that the government would finalise its stand after due deliberation.

The earlier position, he noted, had been in compliance with the apex court’s 2018 verdict.

Faith and social reform, he added, must go hand in hand, a formulation reflected in the government’s affidavit before the court.

Earlier in the day, a nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court stated it will commence hearing the issues referred in the Sabarimala review matter from April 7.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, while dealing with a batch of review petitions against its September 2018 judgment permitting entry of women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, fixed a detailed schedule for the conclusion of arguments by April 22.

It directed all parties to file their written submissions on or before March 14.

As the matter returns to judicial scrutiny, community organisations in Kerala have stepped up pressure on the state to revisit its stance.

The Nair Service Society (NSS) has demanded that the government oppose unrestricted entry of women of all ages.

NSS General Secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said the state and the Devaswom Board must correct their earlier stand that supported young women’s entry.

Insisting that the issue should not be mixed with electoral politics, he said the NSS was firm on protecting faith and expressed hope that the traditional practice currently continuing at Sabarimala would be maintained.

He also called for the withdrawal of cases related to the namajapa protest marches.

A similar view was articulated by the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP Yogam).

Its General Secretary Vellappally Natesan said the government should “correct what needs to be corrected” and oppose women’s entry.

Recalling that the SNDP had earlier termed the verdict disappointing, he said attempts to implement it were not appropriate and asserted that Sabarimala’s customs should not be altered.

He urged the government to take a decision after hearing all sides.

With influential community bodies reiterating opposition and political parties sharpening their positions, the state government’s eventual stand before the Supreme Court is poised to have both legal and electoral ramifications.