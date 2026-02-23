Sadhvi Prem Baisa death case: Compounder arrested, released on bail the same day

Jodhpur: The compounder who was arrested in connection with the death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa, was released by the police the same day. The accused compounder, Devi Singh Rajpurohit was held for administering the injections to the Sadhvi, after which her condition reportedly worsened. She died soon after being rushed to hospital.

Devi Singh Rajpurohit, was later released on bail on February 19 as the case falls under bailable sections of the law.

According to police sources, a case of rash and negligent medical conduct was registered against the compounder at Boranada Police Station on February 16, nearly 20 days after the Sadhvi’s death.

Following the registration of the case, Devi Singh Rajpurohit was arrested on February 19 and released after furnishing a bail bond.

The information about his arrest and release came to light on Sunday. DCP West Vineet Bansal confirmed that the charges were bailable and said the arrest and release were carried out in accordance with legal procedures. If the allegations are proven, the compounder could face a punishment of up to two years in prison.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa died on January 28 at her Aarti Nagar ashram in the Boranada area of Jodhpur. According to family members, she was suffering from cold symptoms and breathing difficulties, following which compounder Devi Singh Rajpurohit was called for treatment.

Devi Singh Rajpurohit administered two injections, after which her condition reportedly worsened. She was rushed to Preksha Hospital on Pal Road, where doctors declared her dead after examination.

Her father, Veeram Nath, later brought the body back to the ashram. After police intervention, the body was shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital mortuary, and a postmortem was conducted on January 29.

The body was handed over to the family the same evening, and the Sadhvi was buried on January 30 in Pareu village, Barmer.

Viscera samples were sent for forensic testing on February 2, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) completed its investigation within 11 days.

Based on the postmortem and FSL reports, police sought expert medical opinions to determine the cause of death.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned the Sadhvi’s father, social media staff, cook, compounder, and hospital staff as part of the probe.

Jodhpur Police Commissioner Om Prakash stated that the primary cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest due to a severe lung condition.

However, the investigation also found that the compounder allegedly ignored medical protocols during treatment, indicating possible negligence.

Police officials said the compounder’s actions during treatment violated established medical procedures, leading to the registration of a negligence case.

The investigation is ongoing, and further legal action will depend on court proceedings and expert medical opinions.