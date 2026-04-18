Sahyadri Carnival 2026 celebrated with Grandeur at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru

Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management organized Sahyadri Carnival 2026 on 17th April 2026 with great enthusiasm on its campus.

The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Ms.Athmika Amin, Director, JV Group of Companies, along with Alumni Guest Ms.RakshaChilimbi (MBA 2020–22), Audit Associate at KPMG GDC. The occasion was graced by Trustee Mr.DevadasHegde, Principal Dr. S. S. Injaganeri, Vice Principal & COE Dr.SudheerShetty, Director – MBA Program Dr. Vishal Samartha, Dean Strategic Planning Prof. Ramesh K. G., and Program Coordinator Prof. AnirudhBhat.

Dr. Vishal Samartha welcomed the gathering, followed by the ceremonial lamp lighting. Prof. AnirudhBhat presented an overview of the carnival, highlighting its key events – Whiz Quiz, Marketverse, and Student Corner. Over 600 students from various colleges across Karnataka qualified for the Grand Finale.

In her address, Ms.Athmika Amin encouraged students to step out of their comfort zones, develop problem-solving skills, and leverage networking opportunities. Alumni Ms.RakshaChilimbi emphasized confidence, communication, and the importance of experiential learning.

In his presidential address, Dr. S. S. Injaganeri highlighted Sahyadri’s rapid growth and its vision of becoming a deemed-to-be university. He also announced a consultancy MoU with Christ University, Bangalore, for new academic programs like BBA, BCA and MCA. The inaugural ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by student coordinator VishakaPai.

Later, Sahyadri Whiz Quiz was conducted by Quiz Master RakshithShetty, engaging participants in a dynamic and competitive environment. More than 20–25 stalls, including company and student-led stalls, were set up, attracting large crowds and adding vibrancy to the carnival.

At the culmination of the Sahyadri Whiz Quiz, six teams comprising three members each qualified for the finals.ThrishaVidya College of Commerce & Management, Katpadi secured first place, SDM, Ujire secured second place, and MAPS College, Mangalore bagged third place, winning cash prizes of Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 10,000 respectively. The remaining three teams were awarded consolation prizes of Rs. 4,000 each. Student corner Prize was won by Just Tails – Nitte Swarosh College.