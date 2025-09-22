Sahyadri College Holds Fifteenth Engineering Graduation Day for First Autonomous Batch

Mangalore: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management held its Fifteenth Engineering Graduation Day Ceremony today, celebrating the accomplishments of the first autonomous batch of Bachelor of Engineering students who graduated in 2025. The event took place on the college campus and was graced by Chief Guest Dr. Raj Mohan C, Director at Kyndryl, and Guest of Honour Ms. Hiyori Takashima, Manager at Zenken Corporation.

Dr. S.S. Injaganeri, Principal of Sahyadri College, commenced the ceremony with a warm welcome to the attendees. Dr. Sudheer Shetty, Vice Principal, then announced the names of the 2025 gold medalists. Dr. Rajmohan and Ms. Takashima subsequently presented the medals to the top-performing Bachelor of Engineering graduates.

In his inspiring address, Dr. Rajmohan C. shared reflections on his own student journey. He emphasized the critical importance of continuous learning as a cornerstone for both personal and professional advancement. Dr. Rajmohan also addressed the burgeoning influence of Artificial Intelligence and the emerging field of prompt engineering in shaping future growth. He encouraged the graduating students to maintain a spirit of optimism and to view failures as opportunities for growth. Furthermore, he reminded the audience of their ethical obligations within both technical and non-technical domains, underscoring the significance of honesty and integrity in building a fulfilling and meaningful career. Dr. Rajmohan concluded by commending the graduates for their dedication and achievements, extending his best wishes for their future success.

Ms. Hiyori Takashima, the Guest of Honour, delivered an equally compelling speech, recounting her own remarkable professional experiences and the opportunities she has had to explore diverse cultures around the world. She emphasized the significance of adaptability throughout all stages of life and career, noting how flexibility aids in navigating new challenges. Ms. Takashima highlighted the importance of embracing and respecting diversity in the workplace to foster mutual growth and harmony. She shared insights on drawing strength from one’s cultural heritage, personal values, and the support of loved ones. Ms. Takashima encouraged the graduates to remain connected to their roots while embracing global experiences, stressing the importance of prioritizing quality time with family and friends to cultivate strong relationships. Her address served as a powerful motivation for the audience to maintain open-mindedness and resilience, balancing professional achievements with personal well-being.

Dr. Manjunatha Bhandary, Chairman, delivered the Presidential Address, expressing his sincere gratitude to the Principal and faculty members. He extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students on their momentous day. Dr. Bhandary spoke of the challenges overcome during the institution’s journey towards autonomy and highlighted its significant achievements. Emphasizing the value of skill labs, he underscored the importance of innovation and strong language proficiency. He urged the students to continuously upgrade their skills to remain competitive in today’s rapidly evolving global landscape. Quoting Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, he reminded them that a true dream is one that compels action until realized. Dr. Bhandary encouraged the graduates to become exemplary employees who uphold the dignity and integrity of Sahyadri as its ambassadors. He inspired them to remain optimistic, draw strength from challenges, and strive to fulfill their parents’ aspirations. In closing, he reiterated his congratulations and wished the students continued success in their future endeavors.

Following the addresses, the Heads of the respective departments – Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, and Information Science & Engineering – invited the graduates to the stage to receive their certificates. Dr. Shantharajappa, Controller of Examinations, led the Oath Taking ceremony, and the Chief Guest formally admitted the presented students to their respective courses. Mr. Sadhguna Aithal from the Information Science and Engineering branch and Ms. Sannidhi Kaje from the Computer Science and Engineering branch shared their experiences and reflected on their growth at Sahyadri.

Dr. Manjappa Sarathi, Director of Research and Development, delivered the Vote of Thanks before the ceremony’s conclusion.