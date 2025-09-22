Father Muller Medical College Hosts Successful AXIS Spine Trauma CME and Workshop

Mangalore: The Department of Orthopaedics at Father Muller Medical College recently hosted the AXIS Spine Trauma CME and Workshop on September 13th, 2025, at the Decennial Hall. The event proved to be a significant forum for knowledge exchange and practical training in the critical area of spine trauma management, drawing participation from leading experts and eager postgraduate trainees.

The day commenced at 9:00 AM with a series of in-depth lectures delivered by eminent Spine Surgeons hailing from Mangalore and Manipal. These sessions provided a comprehensive overview of spine trauma, effectively blending theoretical knowledge with practical application, thereby catering to the educational needs of both postgraduate students and practicing clinicians. Topics spanned the breadth of spine trauma, ensuring a robust and informative learning experience for all attendees.

A formal inaugural ceremony was conducted at 10:30 AM, graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Rev. Fr. William D’Souza, and Dr. Anthony Sylvan D’Souza. The organizing committee was led by Dr. Mrinal Shetty, Head of the Department of Orthopaedics, who served as the Organizing Chairman. Dr. Daivik Shetty, Assistant Professor within the Spine Surgery Unit, held the role of Organizing Secretary, while Dr. Sourabh C, Senior Resident, served as the Organizing Joint Secretary. Their collective leadership ensured the smooth and successful execution of the event.

Following the inaugural ceremony, workshop sessions began at 12:30 PM. These sessions emphasized skill-based, hands-on training, providing participants with invaluable practical experience. The program included a Saw Bone Instrumentation Workshop and a Cadaveric Burr Workshop, allowing attendees to engage directly with surgical techniques and instrumentation. These practical exercises significantly enhanced participants’ understanding and competence in spine trauma management.

The CME and workshop garnered significant participation, with approximately 80 postgraduate students in Orthopaedics from various institutions attending, along with 20 faculty members and staff from the department. The carefully designed program, which integrated academic lectures with practical workshops, fostered an interactive and engaging learning environment, encouraging collaboration and knowledge sharing among all attendees.

The AXIS Spine Trauma CME and Workshop concluded with resounding success, having achieved its objectives of promoting academic excellence and enhancing practical skill development in the management of spine trauma. The Department of Orthopaedics at Father Muller Medical College expressed its sincere appreciation to all dignitaries, faculty members, and participants whose contributions and active involvement were instrumental in making the event a memorable and productive experience for all involved.