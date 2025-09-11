Sahyadri College Observes National Librarians Day with Emphasis on Digital Resource Utilization

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management commemorated National Librarians Day with a program honoring the birth anniversary of Dr. S.R. Ranganathan, widely regarded as the father of Library Science in India. The event, held at the college campus, underscored the crucial role of libraries in the modern era as dynamic knowledge centers and emphasized the effective integration of both traditional print resources and contemporary digital resources within academia and research.

The program commenced with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony, attended by esteemed dignitaries including Dr. Rekha D. Pai, Chief Librarian and Associate Professor in the Department of Library & Information Sciences at MIT, MAHE, Manipal; Dr. S.S. Injaganeri, Principal of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management; and Sri. Jagannath Chowta, Trustee of Bhandary Foundation, Mangaluru, and Dr. Bharathi K, the college Librarian. The Vice Principal, faculty members, staff, and a large contingent of students were also present to participate in the event.

Dr. Bharathi K initiated the proceedings with a comprehensive overview of the program, providing valuable context regarding its significance and highlighting the contributions of faculty and students in maximizing the use of the college’s digital library resources.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Rekha D. Pai, who revisited Dr. Ranganathan’s foundational ‘Five Laws of Library Science,’ stressing their enduring relevance in the contemporary digital academic environment. Dr. Pai spoke at length about the transformative impact of online and digital resources on libraries, urging students, faculty, and researchers to fully leverage the potential of e-resources to enhance their academic and research pursuits. She emphasized the evolving role of libraries as dynamic centers of knowledge creation and dissemination, transcending their traditional function as mere repositories of books.

Following the keynote address, Sri. Jagannath Chowta, Trustee of Bhandary Foundation, expressed his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of librarians and underscored the importance of the judicious and effective use of library resources to stimulate and foster academic growth. He highlighted the unwavering dedication that librarians bring to their profession, significantly enriching the overall learning environment within academic institutions.

Dr. S.S. Injaganeri, in his presidential remarks, lauded the library team for their ongoing commitment to promoting information literacy and adapting to the evolving educational needs of students and faculty in the digital age. He reiterated the growing importance of libraries as vital hubs of innovation within academic institutions, providing essential resources and support for research and development. The event also incorporated the recognition of students and staff who demonstrated exemplary engagement with and utilization of library resources, encompassing both print and digital formats.

The celebration of National Librarians Day at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management served to reinforce the library’s pivotal role in nurturing a vibrant culture of research, continuous learning, and innovation. The event inspired the entire academic community to embrace the library as a dynamic and indispensable space for knowledge acquisition and lifelong learning.