K’taka DY CM Shivakumar says will visit Delhi with CM only when called by Cong high command; evades leadership query

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, on Wednesday said that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would visit Delhi only when summoned by the party leadership, dismissing speculation over an imminent trip. However, he maintained that high command will summon them.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar told reporters, “When we are called to Delhi, we will go. It won’t look good if we go without being called. They have informed us that they will call us, and whenever they do, we will surely go.”

When asked about the possibility of any “good news” coinciding with his 64th birthday on May 15, Shivakumar declined to respond and walked away. His silence comes amid speculation that he could be elevated to the Chief Minister’s post around that time.

Responding to questions about reports that an IPL match was shifted to Allahabad due to black-market ticket sales in Bengaluru, Shivakumar dismissed the claims as baseless. He said there was no connection between ticket irregularities and the shifting of the match. “All this is untrue. There is no link between black-market ticket sales and the shifting of the match,” he said.

He added that logistical factors, including stadium capacity, may have influenced the decision. “Unlike here, at other venues, 50 per cent of tickets are given. Allahabad has a large stadium that can accommodate around one lakh spectators, and that might have been taken into consideration,” he said, questioning the basis of the allegations.

On reports of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issuing a statement regarding demands for tickets by MLAs in Karnataka, Shivakumar said, “Let them issue statements, we will respond at an appropriate time.”

On Congress extending support to actor Vijay’s TVK party in Tamil Nadu, Shivakumar said the decision was aimed at keeping the BJP out of power. He added that political considerations involving AIADMK and BJP had influenced the move, and that the decision was taken in the interest of Tamil Nadu and the party.

Responding to a question on whether disciplinary action against certain Muslim leaders over alleged anti-party activities in the Davanagere bypoll would be withdrawn, Shivakumar said the party had already taken a decision and declined to comment further. Without naming Congress MLC Naseer Ahmed, he said the removal of a Political Secretary to the Chief Minister was within the CM’s prerogative.

“The Chief Minister had nominated him and has full information. The party leadership has also reviewed the matter. He was given an opportunity but did not perform, hence he was removed,” he said.

On Congress MLC Abdul Jabbar, Shivakumar said his resignation had been submitted and accepted.